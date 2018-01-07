Equity MFs inflow at record Rs 1.3 trn in 2017 over low bank deposit rates

Investors pumped in a record Rs 1.3 trillion in in 2017 on the back of low deposit rates and lackluster performance of gold and real estate.



The strong inflows pushed the asset base of to Rs 7.7 trillion last year from Rs 4.7 trillion in 2016, latest data from the Association of in (Amfi) showed.



Fund houses attributed the strong inflow to continuous participation from retail investors through systematic investment plans (SIPs), positive returns from equity funds and steps taken by Amfi to create awareness among investors."The year 2017 has seen record inflows in (MF) driven by low deposit rates and loss of investor interest in alternatives such as property and gold due to the lacklustre performance of these asset classes."Past performance and hopes of a sharp cyclical recovery in earnings growth have also triggered increased investor interest in equity mutual funds," CEO Rahul Parikh said.The spike in deposits and consequent decline in following on November 8, 2016 has also helpedAccording to Amfi data, equity and equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS) attracted an impressive inflow of around Rs 1.33 trillion last year, much higher than the Rs 510 billion inflow seen in 2016.SIPs have been a key driver for these flows, while has been another major contributor through passive funds.Fund houses have garnered over Rs 530 billion through SIPs -- a preferred route for retail investors to invest in as it helps them reduce market timing risk.The industry added over 9 lakh accounts each month on an average in 2017, with size increasing from Rs 39.73 billion in 2016 to Rs 58.93 billion last year.The industry has been running a very ambitious investor awareness campaign, ' sahi hai' ( are right) and experts feel it may have added considerably to the growth.Over the last few years, MFs have proved to be a low-cost and transparent way to channelise savings towards financial investments.Franklin Templeton Investments President Sanjay Sapre said going ahead, low penetration of mutual funds, coupled with increasing levels of financial literacy and lack of suitable alternatives for long-term wealth creation, will drive growth for the segment."Further, technology is likely to be a key enabler of growth to deepen reach and build scale using the trinity of Jan Dhan, (JAM) for everything from KYC to payments."This will not only help improve distribution reach across the country but will also reduce costs and improve ease of investing," he added.