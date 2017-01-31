You are here: Home » Markets » News

HDFC provisions up, no sign of unease

Business Standard

Equity MFs shine as markets rally

Equity mutual funds have delivered attractive returns in the past one month, thanks to unexpected rally in the stock prices. Average one-month return for equity MFs across categories is nearly 10 per cent. The benchmark indices gained around eight per cent during the same period. With this, average one-year returns of equity MFs have improved to 22 per cent. Large-cap schemes have underperformed during one-month and one-year periods. While banking schemes have been the best-performers, delivering 34 per cent in the past year and 11 per cent in past month
 

