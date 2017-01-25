Equity mutual fund managers continue their shopping spree in 2017

India's mutual fund managers have continued with their shopping spree at the beginning of the year in 2017.

According to data released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), managers have already bought worth Rs 4,079 crore in January so far.

In December, fund managers had pumped in about Rs 9,200 crore amid weak market sentiments. Despite this, a cash position of nearly Rs 20,000 crore was carried forward in January.

Among the most-chased in the month of January were the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Yes Bank and Larsen & Toubro.

"We have been buying and have restrained a bit over the last few days. Inflow is good and we also have good cash availability to deploy. was our main buy pick and recently from the private banking space we have added Axis Bank too. Given the possibility of global uncertainty, fund managers are sticking to large cap quality names," said the head of a mid-sized fund house.

During the October-December quarter, fund managers had deployed over Rs 30,000 crore in stocks. Compared to this, the beginning of 2017 looks a bit weak. However, fund managers added that in CPSE Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) and BSE IPO need to be taken into consideration as well.

According to an industry source, worth around Rs 1,000 crore have been made towards CPSE ETF and BSE IPO.

Since the beginning of FY15, the inflow in segment of has been quite robust. Around Rs 2 lakh crore of fresh has found its way into mutual fund schemes during this period.

Amid this, fund managers never ran short of money and whenever markets were in correction mode, they used the opportunity for heavy buying.

As of now, there are over 450 related schemes offered by the industry that collectively manages assets worth over Rs 5 lakh crore.