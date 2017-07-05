A majority of equity schemes have given double-digit returns in the first half of the calendar year. The best performers have come largely from the basket of mid-size fund houses. These are mainly banking-related schemes. Products from fund houses such as Tata Mutual Fund, L&T Mutual Fund and Invesco have made it to the top positions, with returns in excess of 30%. Meanwhile, several schemes have failed to outperform the benchmarks. These are mainly global funds in the commodity segment. Schemes in the debt category, too, performed reasonably. Corporate credit funds and short-term income funds were the top performers, with returns of 4-5% in the past six months. Fund managers are advising investors to continue with their systematic investment plan investments in equities, lump sum investments in balanced funds and corporate credit funds in the debt categories.
Equity schemes by mid-cap fund houses outperform
Best performers are mainly from banking-related schemes of mid-size fund houses
Chandan Kishore Kant July 5, 2017 Last Updated at 02:28 IST
A majority of equity schemes have given double-digit returns in the first half of the calendar year. The best performers have come largely from the basket of mid-size fund houses. These are mainly banking-related schemes. Products from fund houses such as Tata Mutual Fund, L&T Mutual Fund and Invesco have made it to the top positions, with returns in excess of 30%. Meanwhile, several schemes have failed to outperform the benchmarks. These are mainly global funds in the commodity segment. Schemes in the debt category, too, performed reasonably. Corporate credit funds and short-term income funds were the top performers, with returns of 4-5% in the past six months. Fund managers are advising investors to continue with their systematic investment plan investments in equities, lump sum investments in balanced funds and corporate credit funds in the debt categories.
