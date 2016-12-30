Eveready Industries extends gain on stake hike by promoter

TRENDING ON BS
The stock was up 1.5% at Rs 218, extending its Thursday's 6% rally on the NSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Eveready Industries was trading higher by 1.5% at Rs 218, extending its Thursday’s 6% rally on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), after the company said Amritanshu Khaitan, one of the promoters, has increased his stake in the company through open market purchase.

The stock hit an intra-day high of Rs 229 on the NSE. A combined 59,867 shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.


On Thursday, December 29, 2016, Amritanshu Khaitan has bought 20,000 equity shares representing 0.03% of total equity of Eveready Industries through market trades, the company said in BSE filing.

Post acquisition, Amritanshu Khaitan holding in Eveready Industries increased to 0.227% from 0.199% earlier, it added.

In calendar year 2016, the stock dry cell batteries maker had underperformed the market by falling 33% as compared to 0.36% rise in the Nifty 50 index till Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

