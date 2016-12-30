Eveready Industries extends gain on stake hike by promoter

The stock hit an intra-day high of Rs 229 on the NSE. A combined 59,867 shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
On Thursday, December 29, 2016, Amritanshu Khaitan has bought 20,000 equity shares representing 0.03% of total equity of Eveready Industries through market trades, the company said in BSE filing.
Post acquisition, Amritanshu Khaitan holding in Eveready Industries increased to 0.227% from 0.199% earlier, it added.
In calendar year 2016, the stock dry cell batteries maker had underperformed the market by falling 33% as compared to 0.36% rise in the Nifty 50 index till Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
