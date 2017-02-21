Eveready investors may see gains

In recent history, Eveready is one of the shares to have successfully transformed itself from a small-cap to a reasonable mid-cap stock. The stock was trading at sub-Rs 30 levels till December 2013, picked up pace, and went till Rs 360 in July 2015, its all-time high till date. But the stock has corrected over 40 per cent since and the question is, can Eveready once again give them strong returns? Most tracking the stock say it has potential to grow into a more sizeable mid-cap stock in the medium term, because of the recent initiative to demerge its packaged tea business. ...