F&O segment round-up

Nifty Future closed on a positive note at 9652.60 levels. Nifty future open interest increased by 0.32% with a rise in price by 0.23%. It closed at a discount of 1 point as compared to premium of 15 points of previous trading session.

Market witnessed buying interest in FMCG, Pharma, Banking and IT sector stocks, while some bit of selling pressure was seen in Metal sector stocks. The market turnover decreased by 66.91% in terms of number of contracts traded vis-à-vis previous trading day and in terms of rupees it decreased by 70.16%.

Put Call Ratio based on Open Interest of Nifty remained unchanged at 1.16 levels as compared to previous session. Historical Volatility fell from 11.01 to 10.83 levels and Implied Volatility also fell from 10.45 levels to 10.04 levels as compared to previous session.

On the option front, maximum Put OI is at 9400 followed by 9500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 9700 followed by 9600 strike. We have seen fresh put writing at 9600 strikes while fresh Call writing is seen at 9700, 9800, 9900 and 10000 strikes. Bank Nifty opened on a positive note with the gap of 100 points and finally ended the session at the life time high levels with the gains of around 50 points. Now it has support near 23150 then 22900 zones, while on the upside hurdles are seen at 23500 then 23650 zones.

