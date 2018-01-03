Fat finger, fatter gain

A Mumbai-based broker, while trying to buy the stock sometime last week, accidentally entered an order for 23,000 instead of 2,300 — an error known as ‘fat finger’ in the stock Usually such trades are annulled post market hours via stock exchanges. The broker decided to wait until the end of the day. To his surprise, the stock made a stellar rally that day, going up by more than 10 per cent. “Turns out that fat finger was lucky and I did not have to reverse the trade; instead I exited after two sessions making handsome profits,” the broker said.