Federal Bank rises 5% on news of 26% stake aquisition in Equirus Capital

was up 5% at Rs 94.15 on the in early morning trade after the private sector lender said that it will pick up 26% in Pvt Ltd (ECPL), a financial services company. Bank did not disclose the deal value. “The Board of Directors of has approved acquiring a strategic minority stake of 26% in ECPL subject to statutory and regulatory approvals and satisfactory completion of financial and legal due diligence,” and Equirus said in a joint press release. The Investment rationale has been driven by the need to increase the product offerings to a spectrum of wholesale clients by offering comprehensive financial solutions for Debt & Equity Capital Markets, Structured Finance, Capital Market products and Advisory.

The strategic tie-up would help shore up non interest earnings for the Bank while creating additional revenue streams with identified clients, it added. With a shift in client preferences, our foray into Investment Banking will help us participate in opportunities and instruments beyond traditional banking products. With our dominant position in the NR space and a strong customer base of over seven million, this will also help us provide superior wealth management offerings to our consumer bank clients, said Ganesh Sankaran, Executive Director, At 09:50 am; the stock was trading 4% higher at Rs 93.75 on the BSE, as compared to 0.38% rise in the S&P Sensex. A combined 6.37 million shares changed hands on the counter on the and NSE so far.