Fertiliser, agrochemicals stocks in focus on forecast of normal monsoon

Shares of fertiliser and agrochemicals companies were trading higher by up to 10% on the BSE in intra-day trade after the private weather forecasting agency said this year could be ‘normal’ and expected to be 100% of the long period average. & Petrochemicals Corporation, (GNFC), Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, Madras Fertilisers, Zuari Global, Aries Agro, National Ferilisers, Excel Crop Care and were up 2% to 10% on the BSE.

On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.36% higher at 33,492 points at 10:52 am. rains in India are expected to be average in 2018, the country's only private weather forecasting agency said on Wednesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth in the $2 trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest, the Reuters report suggested. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT The state-run India Meteorological Department will come out with its forecast in mid-April.