Fertiliser, agrochemicals stocks in focus on forecast of normal monsoon

-
ALSO READFertiliser shares in focus; National Fertilizers, RCF up 5% Fertilizers shares in focus; GNFC hits new high IMD and Skymet differ on specifics of monsoon predictions, again Normal monsoon for India in 2018 and no major drought: Skymet forecast Fertiliser stocks gain up to 10% as stagnant urea prices will benefit firms
-
Shares of fertiliser and agrochemicals companies were trading higher by up to 10% on the BSE in intra-day trade after the private weather forecasting agency Skymet said this year monsoon could be ‘normal’ and expected to be 100% of the long period average. Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, Madras Fertilisers, Zuari Global, Aries Agro, National Ferilisers, Excel Crop Care and Jubilant Industries were up 2% to 10% on the BSE.
On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.36% higher at 33,492 points at 10:52 am. Monsoon rains in India are expected to be average in 2018, the country's only private weather forecasting agency said on Wednesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth in the $2 trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest, the Reuters report suggested. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT The state-run India Meteorological Department will come out with its monsoon forecast in mid-April.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|NAGARJUNA FERT.
|18.35
|16.70
|9.9
|DEEPAK FERT.
|328.50
|302.90
|8.5
|JUBILANT INDS.
|192.80
|180.65
|6.7
|BHARAT AGRI
|146.00
|138.85
|5.2
|INDRA INDUSTRIES
|36.75
|35.00
|5.0
|SHIVA GLOBAL
|63.85
|60.85
|4.9
|MADRAS FERT.
|34.45
|32.85
|4.9
|KHAITAN CHEMICAL
|14.00
|13.40
|4.5
|ARIES AGRO
|196.00
|189.30
|3.5
|ZUARI GLOBAL
|193.95
|187.65
|3.4
|EXCEL CROP CARE
|3344.25
|3242.45
|3.1
|ASTEC LIFE
|608.70
|592.55
|2.7
|NACL INDUSTRIES
|45.60
|44.40
|2.7
|S P I C
|36.20
|35.30
|2.6
|AIMCO PESTICIDES
|167.45
|163.55
|2.4
|G N F C
|398.00
|389.25
|2.3
|MANGALORE CHEM.
|64.20
|62.90
|2.1
|INSECTICID. INDIA
|740.50
|725.95
|2.0
|F A C T
|53.75
|52.75
|1.9
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU