MARKETS LIVE: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 10,250; auto stocks gain
Business Standard

Fertiliser, agrochemicals stocks in focus on forecast of normal monsoon

Deepak Fertilisers, GNFC, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, Madras Fertilisers, Zuari Global, Aries Agro, National Ferilisers, Excel Crop Care and Jubilant Industries were up 2% to 10% on the BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Fertilizers, Farmers

Shares of fertiliser and agrochemicals companies were trading higher by up to 10% on the BSE in intra-day trade after the private weather forecasting agency Skymet said this year monsoon could be ‘normal’ and expected to be 100% of the long period average. Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, Madras Fertilisers, Zuari Global, Aries Agro, National Ferilisers, Excel Crop Care and Jubilant Industries were up 2% to 10% on the BSE.

On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.36% higher at 33,492 points at 10:52 am. Monsoon rains in India are expected to be average in 2018, the country's only private weather forecasting agency said on Wednesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth in the $2 trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest, the Reuters report suggested. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT The state-run India Meteorological Department will come out with its monsoon forecast in mid-April.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
NAGARJUNA FERT. 18.35 16.70 9.9
DEEPAK FERT. 328.50 302.90 8.5
JUBILANT INDS. 192.80 180.65 6.7
BHARAT AGRI 146.00 138.85 5.2
INDRA INDUSTRIES 36.75 35.00 5.0
SHIVA GLOBAL 63.85 60.85 4.9
MADRAS FERT. 34.45 32.85 4.9
KHAITAN CHEMICAL 14.00 13.40 4.5
ARIES AGRO 196.00 189.30 3.5
ZUARI GLOBAL 193.95 187.65 3.4
EXCEL CROP CARE 3344.25 3242.45 3.1
ASTEC LIFE 608.70 592.55 2.7
NACL INDUSTRIES 45.60 44.40 2.7
S P I C 36.20 35.30 2.6
AIMCO PESTICIDES 167.45 163.55 2.4
G N F C 398.00 389.25 2.3
MANGALORE CHEM. 64.20 62.90 2.1
INSECTICID. INDIA 740.50 725.95 2.0
F A C T 53.75 52.75 1.9

First Published: Wed, April 04 2018. 10:58 IST

