Few takers for pension and life cover schemes by govt

The response to three schemes launched by the government on the Jan Dhan Yojana platform two years ago has been tepid. The three — the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) — were meant to provide insurance and pension to the economically weaker sections of society. The schemes were aimed to give universal social security, especially to the unorganised sector.

Notably, in November, the enrolment in the Jan Dhan Yojana was about 306 million. Against this, in ...