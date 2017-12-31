Finance ministry accepts Sebi's request for fourth whole-time member

The ministry has accepted regulator Sebi's request to have four whole-time members, a move which will help broaden the top leadership at the regulatory authority to faster discharge of duties.



The demand came in the wake of increased workload seen after Commission merged with in 2015.



Currently, has two whole-time members -- Madhabi and G Mahalingam -- while was appointed a whole-time member last month. However, he is yet to join the regulator.Kaushik has handled the capital in the Department of Economic Affairs, where he was responsible for the policy matters related to current account management, foreign institutional investments, external commercial borrowings and foreign exchange management. He has also worked closely with the and Reserve (RBI).The (Sebi) had written to the ministry recommending that a fourth position of whole-time member be created and the post should be filled up on a priority basis.The recommendation has been accepted by the ministry last month, officials said.As per the Act, the board comprises a chairman, one member each from the ministry, corporate affairs and RBI, besides, five other members of whom at least three should be the whole-time members.Sebi's whole-time member retired in June last year and Mahalingam joined in his place in October. also demitted office in November 2016 and Buch joined in April this year.