Financials: Make or break sector

It’s well known that a large number of Indian active diversified equity (DE) funds beat their index benchmarks consistently, year after year. It’s also well known that this is unique to India. In every other major economy, active funds underperform their benchmarks as a group. Luck can play a role in outperformance. For example, assume that 10 per cent of active funds will beat their benchmark in a given year in a given market. So, if there are 1,000 such schemes, 100 of these will beat the market in a given year. Any fund has a 10 per cent shot at doing this. ...