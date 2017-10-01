Firms harnessing digital tech to grow can raise market cap

Companies that leverage the right combination of new technology could increase their market capitalisation by an average of more than US$6 billion, according to Accenture’s evaluation of 10 digital technologies across eight industries. Accenture carried out the economic modelling after its initial research revealed only 13 per cent of executives at 900-plus big companies said their businesses were getting greater efficiency and business growth through new revenue streams from investments in digital technologies. Accenture believes this is due largely to piecemeal ...