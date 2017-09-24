Fiscal road map, dollar to dictate market direction

Indian markets, which posted their biggest fall in 10 months on Friday, are likely to remain under pressure in the coming days, as investors await more clarity on the country’s fiscal road map from the government. Meanwhile, strengthening of the dollar, escalating tensions between North Korea and the US, a fall in commodity prices are also expected to make global investors wary of risky assets like emerging markets, including India. The Nifty 50 on Friday lost 1.6 per cent to end at 9,964, while BSE Sensex lost 1.4 per cent to close at 31,922.4. The rupee, after dropping to a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?