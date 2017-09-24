Fiscal road map, dollar to dictate market direction

Indian markets, which posted their biggest fall in 10 months on Friday, are likely to remain under pressure in the coming days, as investors await more clarity on the country’s fiscal road map from the government. Meanwhile, strengthening of the dollar, escalating tensions between North Korea and the US, a fall in commodity prices are also expected to make global investors wary of risky assets like emerging markets, including India. The Nifty 50 on Friday lost 1.6 per cent to end at 9,964, while BSE Sensex lost 1.4 per cent to close at 31,922.4. The rupee, after dropping to a ...