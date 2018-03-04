JUST IN
Loan defaults: Sebi plans to push for disclosures by listed firms in a day
Five of top 10 companies lose Rs 266 bn in market cap, SBI most hit

The other firms which witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Thursday were TCS, ITC, ONGC and HDFC Bank

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Five of the 10 most valued Indian companies saw a combined erosion of Rs 266.41 billion in market valuation last week, with the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) taking the steepest hit. The other firms which witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Thursday were TCS, ITC, ONGC and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, RIL, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Infosys and HUL finished the week with gains. The m-cap of SBI dived by Rs 116.96 billion to Rs 226.63 billion. The valuation of TCS plunged Rs 76.18 billion to Rs 5.8 trillion and that of ITC tanked Rs 65.35 billion to Rs 3.21 trillion. ONGC's m-cap dropped to Rs 2.43 trillion, a decline of Rs 5.77 billion, while HDFC Bank saw its valuation dip by Rs 2.12 billion to Rs 4.87 trillion. In contrast, the m-cap of RIL surged by Rs 86.77 billion to Rs 6 trillion. The valuation of Maruti Suzuki India soared by Rs 51.59 billion to Rs 2.68 trillion and that of HDFC jumped by Rs 38.19 billion to Rs 2.99 trillion. The m-cap of Infosys increased by Rs 10.04 billion to Rs 2.53 trillion, while that of HUL spurted by Rs 5.73 billion to Rs 2.86 trillion. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at the numero uno position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys, ONGC and SBI. Over the last week, the flagship Sensex recorded a fall of 95.21 points or 0.27 per cent.

First Published: Sun, March 04 2018. 14:23 IST

