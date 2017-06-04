Five of top 10 firms add Rs 37,214 cr in mcap; ITC, HUL shine

Valuation of Infosys and RIL saw a significant downfall

The combined market valuation of five of the 10 most valued Indian firms rose by Rs 37,214 crore last week, with and emerging as the lead gainers.



The gainers in the top-10 list are Bank, ITC, HDFC, and Maruti Suzuki India, while those who witnessed losses for the week ended Friday are TCS, RIL, SBI, ONGC and



The market capitalisation (m-cap) of soared Rs 12,754.75 crore to Rs 3,87,683.73 crore, taking the biggest gain among the top-10 entities.



HUL's valuation surged Rs 10,022.33 crore to Rs 2,35,266.20 crore and that of jumped Rs 9,971.39 crore to Rs 2,55,904.81 crore.



Bank added Rs 3,230.02 crore to Rs 4,20,207.30 crore and Maruti saw its m-cap jump Rs 1,235.51 crore to Rs 2,14,907.31 crore.



On the other hand, the valuation of slumped Rs 6,144.33 crore to Rs 2,22,677.30 crore and that of slipped Rs 3,592.84 crore to Rs 4,30,733.79 crore.



TCS saw its m-cap decline by Rs 3,438.40 crore to Rs 5,04,794.08 crore, ONGC lost Rs 2,438.31 crore to Rs 2,23,169.96 crore and SBI (Rs 851.53 crore to Rs 2,33,077.30 crore).



In the ranking of top-10 firms in the mcap chart, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, SBI, ONGC, and Maruti.



saw a significant rise in the ranking chart when compared to last week where it stood at ninth place.



Over the past week, the benchmark Sensex rose by 245 points to end at 31,273.29.

