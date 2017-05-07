Five of top-10 firms lose Rs 32,959 cr in m-cap

Among the gainers, TCS saw its valuation surge by Rs 9,428.50 crore to Rs 4,57,129.43 crore

Among the gainers, TCS saw its valuation surge by Rs 9,428.50 crore to Rs 4,57,129.43 crore

Five of the 10 most valued Indian companies saw a cumulative erosion of Rs 32,959.50 crore in their market valuation last week, with being the worst hit.



While RIL, ONGC, IOC, and saw losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, TCS, SBI, HUL, Infosysand HDFC made gains.



The of tumbled by Rs 21,523.83 crore to Rs 4,31,972.09 crore, the steepest fall among the top-10 firms.



ONGC's valuation fell by Rs 3,721.64 crore to Rs 2,35,361.53 crore and that of declined by Rs 3,253.46 crore to Rs 2,10,333.52 crore.



The of was down by Rs 2,577.73 crore to Rs 3,92,969.73 crore and saw its drop by Rs 1,882.84 crore to Rs 3,36,543.25 crore.



Among the gainers, TCS saw its valuation surge by Rs 9,428.50 crore to Rs 4,57,129.43 crore.



The of jumped by Rs 5,271.40 crore to Rs 2,40,011.22 crore and that of HUL climbed by Rs 4,144.73 crore to Rs 2,06,446.49 crore.



While Infosyssaw an addition of Rs 2,779.31 crore to Rs 2,13,960.40 crore, HDFC gained Rs 1,501.29 crore to Rs 2,45,687.19 crore.



In the ranking of top-10 firms', TCS stood at number one position after it reclaimed its status as the country's most valued company last week. TCS was followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, Infosys, and HUL in the chart.



Over the past week, both benchmark indices -- the Sensex and the Nifty -- logged losses of 59.60 points and 18.75 points, respectively.

Press Trust of India