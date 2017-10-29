Five out of 10 most valued companies add about Rs 95k cr to m-cap

The combined market valuation of five of the 10 most valued Indian companies zoomed Rs 94,688.93 crore last week, mainly helped by a stellar rally in



While Industries Ltd (RIL), SBI, Maruti, and saw a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, TCS, Bank, ITC, HUL and suffered losses.



of (SBI) was the star performer as its surged Rs 57,618.94 crore to Rs 2,68,413.61 crore. On Wednesday, had zoomed 27.58 per cent after the announced a Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation plan for PSU banks.The valuation of soared Rs 11,999.07 crore to Rs 2,35,554.03 crore and that of jumped Rs 9,964.18 crore to Rs 5,88,601.05 crore.India's m-cap rose by Rs 9,823.65 crore to Rs 2,45,131.93 crore while that of advanced by Rs 5,283.09 crore to Rs 2,17,628.63 crore.In contrast, the market valuation of slumped Rs 19,767.58 crore to Rs 4,63,336.43 crore.lost Rs 8,717.19 crore to Rs 2,70,847.09 crore and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) suffered an erosion of Rs 1,885.57 crore to Rs 4,93,733.06 crore.The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) fell by Rs 1,471.84 crore to Rs 2,72,161.54 crore and that of went down by Rs 1,218.36 crore to Rs 3,28,166.52 crore.In the ranking of top-10 firms, retained the number one position, followed by TCS, ITC, HUL, HDFC, SBI, Maruti, andOver the last week, the Sensex recorded handsome gains of 767.26 points or 2.37 per cent -- its best weekly gain since January 27.