Flows from offshore India funds, ETFs ebb

India-focused offshore funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in August saw net inflows of $140 million, the lowest monthly inflow in 2017. While India-focused offshore funds received net inflows of $179 million, offshore ETFs witnessed net outflows of $39 million. The trend is consistent with the recent selling spree by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). In August, FPIs sold Indian shares worth nearly $2 billion while the first half of September has seen selling of $300 million. In the year to date, FPIs have bought shares worth more than $6 ...