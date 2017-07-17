FMCG, banking schemes outperform markets

Equity schemes focused on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and banking stocks have outperformed the market over three-month and one-year periods. FMCG funds are up an average 10 per cent and 22 per cent in the past three months and a year, respectively. Category averages for banking funds are eight per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, for the same period. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex is up eight per cent in the past three months and 15 per cent in the past year. With the markets seeing a broad-based rally, most investors have shown preference for diversified equity ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?