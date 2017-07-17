FMCG, banking schemes outperform markets

Equity schemes focused on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and banking stocks have outperformed the market over three-month and one-year periods. FMCG funds are up an average 10 per cent and 22 per cent in the past three months and a year, respectively. Category averages for banking funds are eight per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, for the same period. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex is up eight per cent in the past three months and 15 per cent in the past year. With the markets seeing a broad-based rally, most investors have shown preference for diversified equity ...