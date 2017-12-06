FMCG funds best among thematic schemes in 2017

India’s equity mutual funds, which primarily invest in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks, have topped the performance chart among thematic funds. In the past one year, the average return of the FMCG category was 41 per cent, at a time when key benchmark stock indices returned about 25 per cent to investors.

SBI FMCG is the leading scheme in the category with a return of 48 per cent, followed by ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund. With such high returns, FMCG funds have toppled schemes from the banking and infrastructure sectors. Moreover, in all the fund categories, FMCG ...