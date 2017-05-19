FMCG index hits record high

-
At 09:21 am; the S&P BSE FMCG index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, had rallied 3.4% at 9,774 as compared to 0.72% rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. The FMCG index hit a record high 9,804, surpassed its previous high of 9,646 touched on May 17, 2017 in intra-day deals.
ITC, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Jay Shree Tea, Tata Coffee and Marico were up more than 4%, while, Goodricke Group, Tata Global Beverages and Godfrey Phillips India were up 4% each on the BSE. ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Avanti Feeds and Manpasand Beverages from the FMCG index hitting their respective record highs in intra-day deal.
According to reports, hair oil and toothpaste will be taxed at 18% under the GST, lower than the current tax incidence of about 23-24%, while sugar, tea, coffee and edible oil will be taxed at 5%. All capital and intermediate goods will be in the 18% tax slab, lower than the current 28%, a Business Standard report suggests. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
The GST council has approved and passed the various tax rates to applicable for sector and since 81% of the goods are likely to be taxed at 18% or below has come as a comfort and markets might take it in a positive note, Angel Broking said in a client note.
The fact that several daily use items such as milk, fruits, vegetables and cereals & food grains will be exempted from all tax makes us believe that in fact inflation may not be an issue post implementation of GST, added note.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|JAY SHREE TEA
|106.55
|100.40
|6.13
|COLGATE-PALM.
|1037.95
|979.40
|5.98
|TATA COFFEE
|136.00
|130.10
|4.53
|SOM DISTILLERIES
|157.50
|150.95
|4.34
|ANDREW YULE & CO
|36.50
|35.00
|4.29
|GOODRICKE GROUP
|268.25
|257.35
|4.24
|ITC
|289.60
|278.05
|4.15
|MARICO
|317.75
|305.70
|3.94
|DFM FOODS
|1686.95
|1624.60
|3.84
|TATA GLOBAL
|152.90
|147.50
|3.66
|VST INDS.
|3071.00
|2965.00
|3.58
|AVANTI FEEDS
|1424.70
|1381.00
|3.16
|GODFREY PHILLIPS
|1278.90
|1240.50
|3.10
|ADF FOODS
|301.15
|292.20
|3.06
|MCLEOD RUSSEL
|181.20
|175.85
|3.04
|BAJAJ HINDUSTHAN
|16.30
|15.85
|2.84
|KWALITY
|147.25
|143.25
|2.79
|EMAMI
|1110.00
|1080.50
|2.73
|BRITANNIA INDS.
|3640.00
|3554.40
|2.41
|HIND. UNILEVER
|1010.50
|987.40
|2.34
