FMCG shares in focus; Hindustan Unilever, Britannia hit record highs

At 10:01 am; Nifty FMCG index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.8% against 0.69% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, Emami, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Marico, Dabur India, Colgate Palmolive (India) and ITC from the index were up between 1% and 4%.
“India looks likely to receive above average monsoon rainfall as concern over the El Nino weather condition has eased in the past few weeks, the chief of the weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth,” the Reuters report suggest. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|HIND. UNILEVER
|997.00
|952.05
|4.72
|UNITED SPIRITS
|1961.30
|1897.05
|3.39
|GLAXOSMITH C H L
|5330.00
|5161.00
|3.27
|EMAMI
|1109.95
|1077.95
|2.97
|BRITANNIA INDS.
|3674.50
|3592.95
|2.27
|MARICO
|309.00
|302.65
|2.10
|DABUR INDIA
|278.40
|273.45
|1.81
|P & G HYGIENE
|8085.00
|7971.10
|1.43
|UNITED BREWERIES
|807.00
|797.10
|1.24
|COLGATE-PALM.
|1017.40
|1005.75
|1.16
|ITC
|274.35
|271.50
|1.05
