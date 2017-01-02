Focus on large-cap scrips

Many experts are advising investors to focus on large-caps with good earnings visibility

Many experts are advising investors to focus on large-caps with good earnings visibility

It was a roller-coaster ride for the markets in 2016, thanks to major events such as Brexit, Donald Trump’s victory and India’s note-ban move. Expectations of an earnings recovery for India Inc in the latter half of 2016-17 were dashed. Foreign funds exited India and other emerging markets on the hopes of further rate hikes by the US Fed and a stronger dollar. We enter 2017 with uncertainties on the impact of demonetisation on growth but the sentiment is cautiously positive. With mid-cap stocks having seen strong returns last year, their valuations are not ...

Vishal Chhabria | Ram Prasad Sahu | Hamsini Karthik | Sheetal Agarwal