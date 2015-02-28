JUST IN
Footwear makers gain on reduction in excise duty

Liberty Shoes, Bata India, Relaxo Footwears and Mirza International were up 2-6% on BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of footwear maker have rallied by up to 6% on BSE after the finance minister Arun Jaitely proposed to reduce excise duty on leather footwear to 6%.

Liberty Shoes has rallied 6.5% to Rs 299, followed by Bata India (up 5% at Rs 1,287), Relaxo Footwears (4% at Rs 735) and Mirza International (2% at Rs 92).
Leather footwear incentives to benefit companies like Bata India and leather manufacturers.
 
