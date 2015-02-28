Footwear makers gain on reduction in excise duty

-
Liberty Shoes has rallied 6.5% to Rs 299, followed by Bata India (up 5% at Rs 1,287), Relaxo Footwears (4% at Rs 735) and Mirza International (2% at Rs 92).
Leather footwear incentives to benefit companies like Bata India and leather manufacturers.
