Foreign investors' bearish stance continues in March; outflow at Rs 60 bn

have pulled out nearly Rs 60 billion from the Indian capital in just six trading days of the month primarily due to better opportunities in other emerging nations. Net withdrawal by (FPIs) from equities stood at Rs 24 billion during March 1-9, while the same from the debt was Rs 34.73 billion, translating into a total outflow of Rs 58.83 billion, depositories data showed. This follows an outflow of over Rs 110 billion from the capital — equity and debt — last month. "FPI outflows from Indian are a result of growing demand for the US dollar, coming from the expectation of an increase in the Federal rate. FPI may also be pulling funds from India to invest in other growing economies," Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww said. Himanshu Srivastava, senior research analyst, at Morningstar Investment Adviser India said that February was not conducive on both global and domestic fronts for The introduction of (LTCG) tax in equity investments announced in the Union Budget on February 1 was the first blow to sentiments. While it did not attract a knee-jerk reaction from FPIs, it did raised concerns and slowed down the pace of FPI flows. Later, a global sell-off was triggered after fears of creeping inflation and higher borrowing costs compounded volatility in financial across the globe.

