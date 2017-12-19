Foreigners' interest in India continues to remain high: Kenneth Andrade

After the recent assembly election outcome, there have been concerns that the government may resort to populist measures in the upcoming budget in February, which may upset the fiscal balance. KENNETH ANDRADE, founder, Old Bridge Capital tells Puneet Wadhwa that closer to an election year social sector spending picks up and this time will be no different.

“This is largely expected by the market and I don’t think this singular event would have any material impact on the sentiment,” he says. Edited excerpts: Given the rally thus far in calendar year 2017 (CY17) and ...