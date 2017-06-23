Fortis Healthcare slips 15% as Malaysian firm denies stake buy report

The stock slipped 15% to Rs 168 on NSE on back of heavy volumes.

In a filing with the Malaysian stock exchange, said, “ is not, nor is it close to, concluding any negotiations or due-diligence or transactions in India at this point in time,” the Business Standard report suggests.



On June 15, in regulatory filing said that the board of the company had approved the enabling fund raising options upto Rs 5,000 crore including but not limited to qualified institutional placement, foreign currency convertible bonds or any other method and the said proposal was duly approved by the shareholders of the company.



The company is still evaluating the best possible way to raise the fund and no firm decision in this regard has been approved by the board till date.



made a clarification of reports that " team in India to discuss Fortis deal; Sources say may buy majority stake that would trigger open offer; Deal may value Fortis at $2 billion."



SI Reporter