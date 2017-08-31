Fortis Healthcare tanks 6% as SC bars promoters from selling pledged shares

-
Last week on Tuesday, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, bought 4.5 million shares, or 0.9 per cent stake, in Fortis Healthcare through a bulk deal at Rs 134.65 per share, the NSE data showed.
