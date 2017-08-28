Four companies line up Rs 2,500 cr IPOs next month

Looking to tap into the upbeat investor sentiment, as many as four companies, including and Matrimony.Com, are expected to come out with their (initial public offers) next month to raise over Rs 2,500 crore.

The other two firms are consumer electronics manufacturer and construction company Capacit'e Infraprojects.

These four companies are expected to float their in September to garner over Rs 2,500 crore, merchant banking sources said.

Proceeds from the sales will be primarily used for expansion plans, repayment of loans and general corporate purposes.

Amid persisting bullish market sentiments, despite intermittent volatility, around two dozen companies have filed preliminary papers for with the regulator Sebi so far this year.

So far this year, a total of 17 companies, including BSE, Avenue Supermarts, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), Eris Lifesciences and Cochin Shipyard, mopped-up more than Rs 12,000 crore through initial share-sale offers.

Going by current trends, the IPO segment is expected to see better performance in 2017 compared to last year when 26 companies collectively mopped up more than Rs 26,000 crore — making 2016 the best in six years.

The initial share-sale offer of Bharat Road Network, a Srei Infrastructure Finance initiative, will be open for public subscription during September 6-8, Srei Infrastructure Finance announced last week.

The company's IPO consists of up to 29.30 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each. According to sources, the firm is expected to raise an estimated Rs 1,200 crore through an IPO.

Dixon Technologies, plans to raise an estimated Rs 600-650 crore through its initial public offering, sources said.

The IPO, which comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 60 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3,753,739 equity scrips by the existing shareholders, will also be open on September 6 and close on September 8.

The public issue of Matrimony.Com, which runs online match making business under BharatMatrimony brand, is expected to raise Rs 350 crore, sources said.

The IPO comprises fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 130 crore and an offer for sale of up to 3,767,254 equity shares.

Capacit'e Infraprojects is expected to mop-up Rs 400 crore through its initial public offering.