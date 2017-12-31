Four of 10 most valued cos lost Rs 21,319 cr in mcap; Infosys worst hit

Four of the 10 most valued companies together lost Rs 21,319.22 crore in market valuation last week, with and emerging as the worst hit.



Bank and ITC also suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.



The gainers were RIL, TCS, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, andHowever, the cumulative gain of these companies (Rs 19,739.62 crore) was less than the total loss suffered by the four firms.Infosys'm-cap slumped Rs 11,541.88 crore to Rs 2,26,977.90 crore.The valuation of tanked Rs 8,934.18 crore to Rs 2,67,162.06 crore and that of Bank declined Rs 597.61 crore to Rs 4,85,272.61 crore.ITC's m-cap slipped by Rs 245.55 crore to Rs 3,20,730.92 crore.On the other hand, the valuation of soared by Rs 11,600.58 crore to Rs 5,16,934.22 crore.The m-cap of surged Rs 3,560.56 crore to Rs 2,96,122.31 crore and that of jumped Rs 1,615.04 crore to Rs 5,83,347.34 crore.ONGC's valuation rose by Rs 1,604.15 crore to Rs 2,49,798.92 crore and that of Maruti went up by Rs 939.47 crore to Rs 2,93,964.68 crore.The m-cap of advanced by Rs 419.82 crore to Rs 2,73,252.05 crore.In the ranking of top-10 firms, stood at number one position followed by TCS, Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti, HDFC, SBI, andOver the last week the BSE Sensex rose by 116.53 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 34,056.83, its lifetime high.

