Investment by foreign investors in the Indian equity sharply declined to $2.12 billion in the quarter ended June 30 from $6 billion in the preceding three months on global and domestic concerns.

However, the value of total in Indian equities rose to $383 billion in the April-June quarter, higher than the $366 billion in the previous three-month period, according to a report by Morningstar Investment Adviser This is the highest level of foreign into Indian equities in a quarter since 2012.

According to the report, FPIs’ contribution to the Indian capitalisation stood at 20 per cent during the period under review. The report attribute quarterly decline in inflow to the cautious stance maintained by them throughout the quarter on the back of some concerns on the global as well as the domestic front.

“Growing geopolitical concerns in Syria, and injected an element of uncertainty in the initial part of the quarter, which prompted to hedge risks. Given emerging are more susceptible to such uncertainties, they restrained their into Indian As a result, were net buyers of equities worth $0.37 billion in April,” Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research, at Morningstar said.