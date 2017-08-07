FPI ownership in Indian equities hits a life-time high

The total ownership of foreign portfolio (FPIs) in Indian equities hit a record high during the quarter ending June as overseas funds continued to invest aggressively. In total, FPIs own 27.5 per cent in the top 75 listed companies, data compiled by Morgan Stanley showed.

The ownership increased 59 basis points during the June quarter when these funds net purchased equities worth Rs 11,340 crore ($1.8 billion) from the Indian

The previous peak in terms of shareholding was in September 2016, when the overseas owned 27.3 per cent in the top 75 Indian listed companies. However, in the wake of demonetisation, FPIs repositioned their portfolios post-September 2016. Hence, the ownership witnessed a fall in the two subsequent quarters.

"During the quarter ended June 2017, the average sector position for FPIs was flat, while portfolio churn inched up after the fall in the previous two-quarters. However, FPIs appear to be overweight in only two out of the 10 MSCI sectors: Financials and Utilities," said Ridham Desai, managing director, Morgan Stanley in a note to

On the other, the holdings of domestic (MFs) increased for twelfth quarter in a row thanks to the impressive inflows received by various systematic investment plans (SIPs). At the end of June quarter, MFs owned 5.7 per cent stake in the top 75 listed companies, up by 44 basis points (bps) quarter on quarter.

The overall ownership of domestic institutions, which comprises of banks, MFs and insurance companies, stood at 13.2 per cent. Interestingly, FPIs and domestic institutions seem to be at odds when it comes to sectoral weights. While overseas funds are most bullish the most on financials, domestic institutions are betting high on consumer staples.

Institutional continue to be cautious about (IT) and pharma sectors. In fact, the weight of IT sector among institutions is currently at a multi-year low. Institutions have slashed their holdings in both the technology giants Infosys and TCS by 110 bps and 40 bps respectively.

In terms of stocks, Bank continues to be the most favourite for the institutional with both foreign and MFs. While FPIs increased their exposure to Bank by 100 basis points during the June quarter, MFs upped their stake by 90 bps. The overall institutional stake in Bank increased 80 bps during the quarter. Bank and are the other favourite stocks for institutional currently.

Interestingly, the institutions seem to be cautious of index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) whose shares rallied more than fifty per cent since the beginning of 2017. The and stake in the Mumbai based company fell 20 bps and 50 bps respectively.