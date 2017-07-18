FPIs, mutual funds hike stake in PSU banks in Q1

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic mutual funds (MFs) have increased their stake in public sector banks (PSBs) in the April - June quarter (Q1FY18), on the expectation that there will be a resolution to the non-performing assets (NPAs) issue. Data sourced from Capitaline Plus shows that FPIs and MFs have increased their holdings in State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Canara Bank and Andhra Bank. Also Read: FPI, mutual fund investments soar to Rs 97,000 cr in first half of 2017 Of the 20 PSU banks that have thus far ...