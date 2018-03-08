From Adani Ports to Ambuja cement hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty Current: 10,154 (fut: 10,177), Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,100. Stop-short positions at 10,255. Big moves could go till 10,300, 10,050. A long 10,100p (108), short 10,000p (78) could gain 15-20 if the index falls till 10,100. Bank Nifty Current: 24,134 (fut: 24,237) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 24,125. Stop-short positions at 24,350.

Big moves could go till 24,550, 23,925. May be short covering at support of 24,100-24,150.