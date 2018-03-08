From Adani Ports to Ambuja cement hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty Current: 10,154 (fut: 10,177), Target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,100. Stop-short positions at 10,255. Big moves could go till 10,300, 10,050. A long 10,100p (108), short 10,000p (78) could gain 15-20 if the index falls till 10,100. Bank Nifty Current: 24,134 (fut: 24,237) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 24,125. Stop-short positions at 24,350.
Big moves could go till 24,550, 23,925. May be short covering at support of 24,100-24,150.Adani Ports Current price: Rs 377 Target price: Rs 384 Keep a stop at Rs 373 and go long. Add to the position between ~382 and ~383. Book profits at Rs 384. Ambuja Cements Current price: Rs 235 Target price: Rs 230 Keep a stop at Rs 238 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 231 and Rs 232. Book profits at Rs 230. ITC Current price: Rs 260 Target price: Rs 255 Keep a stop at Rs 262 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 256 and Rs 257. Book profits at Rs 255.
