From Bharti Airtel to HUL and IndiGo, here are stocks driving markets today

Propelled by the Met projection of an above-average monsoon this year, headline indices S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 hit their fresh all-time highs on Wednesday, while positive trade in Asian also kept the momentum positive.

The 30-share Sensex rose as much as 274 points to its record high of 30,207, while the 50-share Nifty added 75 points to its lifetime high of 9,392. The last time, both the indices had hit their respective fresh highs on April 26.

Here are key stocks that are driving today's trade on the bourses:

Bharti Airtel: pared all its losses to gain over 7% to Rs 360, even as the telecom giant had on Tuesday reported a sharp 72% decline in consolidated net income during the quarter ended March 2017 Rs 373.4 crore, hit mainly by "sustained predatory pricing" by newcomer Reliance Jio.

FMCG stocks: Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies were in the focus, with and Britannia Industries hitting their respective record highs on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This was after the India Meteorological Department's (IMD's) Tuesday estimates of above-average monsoon rainfall for this year. An expected recovery in rural demand on the expectation of a good monsoons augurs well for the FMCG sector.

Fertiliser Stocks: Fertiliser stocks such as Basant Agro Tech (India), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore and Madras Fertilizers rallied anywhere between 5% and 14% after the IMD stated that the country is likely to receive higher monsoon rainfall than previously forecast.

GMDC: Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) surged 16% to Rs 145, also its 52-week high on BSE after the company more than doubled its standalone net profit at Rs 90 crore for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17). The mining company had reported profit of Rs 40 crore in the same quarter year ago.

Petronet LNG: Petronet LNG rose as much as 4.6% to its highest since April 21 after the company's March-quarter profit jumped 92% to Rs 471 crore. The company also recommended 50% dividend for fiscal year ended March 2016 vs 25% a year earlier.

Jubilant Life Sciences: The stock gained over 3% to Rs 796 after the company said it has restarted its manufacturing operations at Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh, except distillery unit.

InterGlobe Aviation: The stock tanked over 3% to Rs 1104 after the company, which is the owner of the country's largest airline IndiGo, posted a nearly 25% fall in net profit at Rs Rs 440 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2016-17, hurt by rising fuel costs.

IDBI Bank: Shares of the IDBI Bank fell as much as 3.5% to Rs 79.10 after the Reserve Bank of India initiated the so-called prompt corrective action on the bank due to the high level of net non-performing assets (NPAs) and negative returns on assets. IDBI Bank is the first case to be put under the revised PCA regime.