From ICICI Prudential MF to SBI MF, fund houses see assets swell in 2017-18

Assets under management (AUM) of mutual funds (MFs) rose 26 per cent year-on-year to Rs 23 trillion in the recently-concluded fiscal year 2017-18. The top three fund houses — ICIC Prudential MF, HDFC MF and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF — witnessed their assets grow in line with the industry.
Among the top five players, Reliance Nippon MF underperformed, while SBI MF reported the highest growth, data provided by industry body Association of Mutual Funds show. Fund houses that saw the highest growth in AUM were Motilal Oswal MF and Mirae Asset MF.
Both equity-focused fund houses saw their assets more than double during the year, thanks to robust growth in the stock markets. Among the fund houses that witnessed their assets shrink in 2017-18 were Taurus MF (AUM dropped 73 per cent), DHFL Pramerica MF (down 10 per cent) and LIC MF (down six per cent).
Based on the average AUM growth in the past five years, the mutual fund industry is expected to end 2018-19 with assets of Rs 27.6 trillion, estimate experts.
