A majority of factors which had played out in India’s favour such as interest rates, commodity prices, low inflation rate and a firm rupee are now unfavourable. Many of them are at multi-month record levels and can potentially hurt India’s prospects, both at the economy level and for its markets
From tailwinds to headwinds: Rupee losing steam, oil on the boil, and more
Many of them are at multi-month record levels and can potentially hurt India's prospects, both at the economy level and for its markets
Business Standard |
http://mybs.in/2VmmEhp
A majority of factors which had played out in India’s favour such as interest rates, commodity prices, low inflation rate and a firm rupee are now unfavourable. Many of them are at multi-month record levels and can potentially hurt India’s prospects, both at the economy level and for its markets
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU