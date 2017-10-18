From Diwali picks to Muhurat trading tips, market outlook for Samvat 2074

HDFC SECURITIES: Bajaj Auto, Birla Corp, Divi's Lab, ICICI Pru Life Insurance, Persistant Systems
IDBI CAPITAL: Bata India, Cyient Ltd, Larsen & Toubro, Manappuram Finance, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Sundram Fasteners, Trent
ANGEL BROKING: Dewan Housing, Karur Vysa Bank, Asian Granito, Blue Star, Siyaram Silk Mills, Maruti Suzuki, TV Today Network, Music Broadcast, KEI Industries, GIC Housing Finance, Navkar Corp, Alkem Laboratories
RELIANCE SECURITIES
Large-Caps
Hero MotoCorp – Target price Rs 4300
Indiabulls Housing Finance – Target price Rs 1,600
ITC – Target price Rs 336
L&T – Target price - Rs 1,400
Mid-Caps
Can Fin Homes – Target price – Rs 3,200
CDSL – Target Price Rs 450
Glenmark Pharma – Target price Rs 900
Natco Pharma – Target price - Rs 1,200
Somany Ceramics – Target price Rs 1,020
Analysts caution pace of local flows will depend on how economy shapes up
Analysts caution that markets
are likely to remain volatile in Samvat 2074
as strategies adopted by the global central banks; corporate earnings growth of India Inc; commodity prices, especially crude oil; and the progress on reforms and health of the economy are some of the key factors that will have a bearing on the overall market sentiment. That apart, market participants will also keep a tab on the state polls
over the next one year, especially Gujarat.
“As expected last year, interest rates have come down and with weak inflationary forces, I do not see any reason why interest rates should go up. The monsoons have been satisfactory for last two years and oil price has remained stable at the low level since January-2015. RBI's foreign exchange reserves have crossed $400 billion mark and rupee has been strengthening, for the most part, since December-2016. Even on the reforms front too, government has implemented GST
which will be a long term positive for our economy,” says Dinnesh Thakkar, chairman and managing director at Angel Broking. (Click here to read more on anaylsts take
)
Themes that will dominate next Samvat
Auto, Metals could continue to do well, Realty could be a dark horse while Healthcare could make a comeback in the coming Samwat. Insurance stocks
could remain in demand as investors grapple with the right way to value them (and the multiple thereof) in an economy like India.
Advice on Muhurat trading
While it is considered auspicious to trade on Muhurat day, it can only be of token quantity due to the shallow market and wide bid-ask spread in trading for short period on the Muhurat day. One can buy any of the shortlisted stocks
in a small quantity to adhere to the traditions.
