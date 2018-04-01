From UPL to PI Industries, favourable weather for agrochem companies

Multiple boosts, on the back of an improving global agrochemicals cycle and favourable triggers at home, should benefit agricultural input companies. These events should enhance demand for their products, leading to higher volumes.

A key trigger is recovery in the global agrochem market, after a three-year slowdown. A recent report from the US department of agriculture says lowering of stocks in soyabean and other grains should support demand. Further, strong correlation between prices of crude oil and agri-commodities, due to linkages of ethanol and biodiesel, should push up prices of agri ...