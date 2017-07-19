Fund managers lap up banking stocks

Shares in the banking, information technology and pharmaceutical spaces were among the most preferred by equity in June. (SBI), the country’s largest bank in this segment, topped the buying chart after a long time. added 119 million shares of worth Rs 3,250 crore. Interestingly, the top three picks were all banks. The other two were ICICI Bank and Federal Bank. say they are betting on banks with recovery in the economy. The interest in and ICICI Bank comes when the two are planning initial public offerings (IPOs) of their insurance arms. Infosys also featured in the most bought list, while Aurobindo Pharma was the most preferred pharmaceuticals stock. On the other hand, pared their holdings in blue-chip companies Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki. Petronet LNG and Motherson Sumi were the most sold counters.