Fund managers make contrarian bets on pharma stocks

In May, when the sentiment towards the pharmaceutical sector had turned sour, several fund managers were seen taking contrarian bets, lapping up leading stocks in the space.

Sun Pharmaceutical emerged as the top choice since (MFs) added nearly 15 million shares to their portfolios. They pumped nearly Rs 745 crore into the drugmaker as counter slipped from Rs 600 to below Rs 500 in a matter of few days.

Other drugmakers which saw buying of MFs included Dr Reddy's Lab, and Interestingly, no pharma stock - barring Lupin- could figure in the most sold off counters during May.

Fund managers have been eyeing pharma sector for quite a few quarters now. However, headwinds such as increased pace of US FDA observations and fears over pricing following the new administration in the US, kept them in wait-and-watch mode.

“Pharma companies is the segment which we are looking into. There are a couple of selective stocks which could make a good buy at current levels,” Mahesh Patil, co-chief investment officer (CIO) of Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund had said in May.

Other fund managers also shared a similar view on the sector. Prudential Mutual Fund and UTI Mutual Fund were among the most buying fund houses into For instance, Pru bought stocks of worth Rs 764 crore while UTI MF stoked Rs 82 crore.

Pru's three schemes - Value Discovery, Focused Bluechip, and Balanced Fund - are among the top three schemes which have the maximum investment (actual) in

Value Discovery, managed by the fund house's deputy chief investment officer (CIO) Mrinal Singh, in particular, is quite bullish on as the scheme has pumped nearly 8 per cent or Rs 1,385 crore of its assets into the counter. Given the scheme's large size, such a high exposure to suggests the medium- to long-term conviction of the fund manager towards the company.

"Our bets on Aurobindo and in May have turned out to be good calls. We may add more of pharma counters as these are value picks from a 2-3 years perspective," said a chief investment officer of a fund house.

Funds from the basket of HDFC Mutual Fund have exposure to For example, HDFC Equity and HDFC Top 200 - funds managed by Prashant Jain, CIO of the fund house - are among the top schemes which have a higher quantum of investments in Aurobindo. Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity- managed by Mahesh Patil - has also invested 1.4 per cent of the total assets or Rs 243 crore in Aurobindo.