Fund managers' September bets wilt in October

India's equity fund managers' sell calls during the month of September did not go well in October. Of the top 10 sell calls, eight stocks have ended the trade in October with gains.



Tata Motors, the top liquidated stock then, gained seven per cent in October. Collectively, equity investment managers had sold shares worth Rs 802 crore of the automobile maker. Similarly, Grasim Industries and Adani Ports & SEZ made double-digit gains in October.



The fund managers' best sell call was on YES Bank; it eroded a little over 10 per cent of investor wealth this month. Though, the counter had also touched a high of about Rs 375 before settling the month at Rs 314.35 on the BSE.



maintain a month is a too short period to judge their investment call. They tend, they note, to take a long investment horizon, and are not perturbed with short-term movement in their portfolios' picks.



As for the 10 most invested stocks in September, the performance, barring four picks (Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo), GAIL, ICICI Bank and Bharat Forge) was in the range of 6.45 per cent ( Insurance) in negative territory to a positive three per cent (ITC). In all, Rs 11,500 crore of incremental flows was pumped into these 10 stocks. and got the lion's share, with stoking about Rs 4,500 crore in these counters. However, both these ended in a negative zone.



have said that the current times are a challenge. With strong inflow from domestic investors amid a sharp gain in stock prices, money managers are finding it difficult; they say the surge in inflow can even at times be 'unmanageable'.