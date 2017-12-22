JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Food & Edible Oils

After Sebi's warning, MFs say there is nothing to worry
Business Standard

Further surge in pepper prices after minimum import price imposed

India's demand for pepper has been increasing at around 4% annually

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Pepper, pepper prices
Pepper | Representative Image

The prices of pepper have risen by another Rs 80 per kg in the past 10 days, an unprecedented pace, say growers. This follows the announcement of a minimum import price (MIP) for import, announced early this month. Right after, domestic pepper rose 10-12 per cent to Rs 420 a kg on December 12.

Rohan Colaco, former executive committee member, Karnataka Planters' Association, and a major grower, says the price of black pepper is Rs 500 a kg at most physical terminals. Two weeks earlier, it was Rs 380 a kg. There is good demand and there seems a supply squeeze, with about 40 per cent of farmers keeping back produce (the other 60-odd per cent have sold) in the expectation of the price touching Rs 600 a kg.

The commerce ministry had approved the Spices Board's proposal for fixing pepper's CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value at Rs 500 per kg as MIP, to protect the interest of growers. "In recent times, a decline in the domestic price due to cheaper import from other countries has been a major concern among growers. Prices have gone down by nearly 35 per cent in one year and resulted in hardship for growers," said a commerce ministry official on the rationale.

India's demand has been increasing at around four per cent annually. It is currently estimated at 60,000 tonnes a year. Domestic production in the coming season is estimated at 65,000-70,000 tonnes. Vietnam's is estimated at 170,000-190,000 tonnes.
First Published: Fri, December 22 2017. 23:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements