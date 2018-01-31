Galaxy Surfactants' Rs 9.37-bn IPO subscribed nearly 20 times on last day

JUST IN
Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

IPO listing

Speciality chemicals maker Galaxy Surfactants Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) of shares to raise 9.37 billion rupees ($147.1 million) was subscribed nearly 20 times on the last day of the sale on Wednesday.

Investors bid for 88.1 million shares, or 19.9 times the 4.4 million shares on offer, stock exchange data as of 1258 GMT showed.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, and JM Financial are managing the IPO.

($1 = 63.6800 Indian rupees)
First Published: Wed, January 31 2018. 21:39 IST

