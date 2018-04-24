Gati to explore inducting new financial,strategic partner; stock surges 16%

-
“The board of directors of the company will meet on Thursday, April 26, 2018 to review, consider and pass the enabling resolution for exploring the possibility of inducting a new financial/strategic partner to augment the future growth of the company,” Gati said in a regulatory filing.
The trading volumes on the counter surged more than eight times with a combined 4.24 million shares representing 4% of total equity of Gati changed hands on the BSE and NSE till 10:55 am.
Thus far in the calendar year 2018, Gati had underperformed the market by falling 26% as compared to 1.2% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex till Monday.
