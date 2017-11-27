GHCL surges 9% after DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund buys stakes

-
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock hit a high of Rs 298, up 9% against its Friday’s close of Rs 274.
On November 24, 2017, DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund A/c DSP Blackrock Micro Cap Fund had purchased 950,528 equity shares representing 0.98% stake in GHCL at price of Rs 272 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows.
Bhoomi Dis Family Trust had sold 1.1 million shares representing 1.1% stake in GHCL at price of Rs 272.03 per share, data shows. CLICK HERE FOR BULK DEALS DATA
The name of the other buyers not immediately ascertained.
At 09:55 AM; the stock was up 7% at Rs 294 on the NSE, as compared to 0.35% decline in the Nifty 50 index. A combined 3.09 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE.
