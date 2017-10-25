GIC Re shares close 1.5% lower on stock market debut

General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re) made a lacklustre stock market debut on Wednesday as its fell as much as 14.5 per cent during the session. The state-owned reinsurer's closed at Rs 898 apiece, down Rs 14 or 1.5 per cent from the initial public offering (IPO) issue price. The poor performance of post is in-line with its three listed peers - ICICI Prudential Life, and which registered similar performance post General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re) made a lacklustre stock market debut on Wednesday as its fell as much as 14.5 per cent during the session. The state-owned reinsurer's closed at Rs 898 apiece, down Rs 14 or 1.5 per cent from the initial public offering (IPO) issue price. The poor performance of post is in-line with its three listed peers - ICICI Prudential Life, and which registered similar performance post

According to market participants, this poor performance was majorly due to a dilemma in the about how these companies should be valued. Usually, analysts use parameters like price-to-earnings (P/E) and (RoE) to evaluate a non-banking company. For banks, price to book is usually considered a benchmark criterion. However, insurance is a relatively new sector in the listed space and hence investors are yet to get a grasp on the assesment of these

"It is difficult to have a fixed benchmark to value insurance companies. Return on equity, price-to-book, price-to-adjusted-book are some of the metrics investors look at. However, every company is unique and has to be valued, based on its business model," said Utpal Oza, head of Banking, Nomura India.

ICICI Prudential Life, listed during last September, was the first Indian insurer to float an Until then, the sector had not been tracked by any analysts due to lack of listed players. bankers say, the awareness level about these IPOs is also lower on this account.

"Unlike foreign institutions, domestic investors have never dealt with the sector. Further, insurance is also a complicated business. Now that we have four listed players, brokerages will start tracking the sector and investors will become familiar with the sector soon," said a banker on condition of anonymity.

Not just post- performance, insurance company IPOs have also received relatively tepid response from the investors. In a market where majority of the IPOs are getting oversubscribed 30-40 times, the was oversubscribed less than two times while and saw oversubscription of less than four times. However bankers say the reason for such lower demand numbers could be the large issue size.

"Most insurance IPOs have seen healthy participation from institutional investors. It is the retail and wealthy investors who have largely stayed away from these IPOs. Insurance is a new sector, the market is yet to understand how to properly value the companies in this sector," said Amishi Kapadia, global head (merchant banking), Yes Securities.

Even post the show has not been great for the insurers. While is still trading 4.5 per cent lower than its issue price, of are up only 3.6 per cent. Even ICICI Prudential's performance has not been great if compared with overall rally in the market. of ICICI Prudential have managed to go up by only 16.2 per cent since underperforming Sensex's 22 per cent return during the period. Sources say, following the spate of poor performance of recent insurance IPOs, bankers requested the government to take a conservative valuation stance in case of New India Assurance