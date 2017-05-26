GIFT IFSC business grows by 400% in 6 months: MoS Finance Meghwal

Visiting the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City ( City), Union Minister of State in Finance and Corporate Affairs and Chairman of the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Task Force, said that the project had seen business transactions rise by 400 per cent in six months.

had visited City to interact with the units and to understand the regulatory and business progress from the entities operating at

The transactions at City covering banking, insurance, and capital market services have increased 400 per cent from $1 billion to $4 billion in the past six months. While units (IBUs) of banks have done business worth $3 billion, insurance companies clocked in $1 billion worth transactions. BSE's international stock exchange within has seen single day trading of around $100 million. In addition, 13 new units have recently received approval to set up their base within With this, a total of 100 units now have a presence in

"It is heartening to see that within a short span of time, has shown a remarkable growth trajectory and is starting to attract cross-border transactions, which are currently happening from other offshore financial centres. As the Chairman of Task Force, my endeavour has been to oversee the operationalisation of regulations & policies in order to facilitate the further growth of IFSCs in the country particularly GIFT, Gandhinagar. In the coming days, we want to emerge as a 'price setter' for various global financial products," said.

Accompanied by Chairman of SEZ, interacted with 14 Banking & Insurance Units and 15 Capital Market entities operating at also discussed the regulatory clarifications required from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) with all the units and provided assurance to take up all the issues in the next Task Force meeting. India International Exchange along with its members attended the meeting and shared their experience at

Meanwhile, assured the entities to provide all required support for the growth of City as an International Financial Services Centre.